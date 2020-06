Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Remodeled with nice and new (hardly used) furniture 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms villa in the desirable Three Island, Hallandale. Close to the beaches and shopping centers; easy access to I95 through Hallandale Beach Blvd. Community has Pool and Tennis courts. This bright and spacious villa has living/dinning room area with high vaulted ceilings and skylights. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. All rooms are nicely and tasty decorated. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking spaces close to unit. It can be rented long or short term. Furniture options can be discussed too.Available February 21st, 2020.