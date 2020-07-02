All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Ludlam Point Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
6880 SW 44th St · (305) 928-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free Rent! Move in by 7-31-2020 and receive $500 off first month's rent.
Location

6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,628

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ludlam Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
bike storage
car wash area
dog park
hot tub
Location is everything when you're busy enjoying life. Living at Ludlam Point Apartments means you are close to everything - UM (University of Miami), South Miami (South Beach), upscale Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and SOBE are just minutes away. Our pet friendly, one- and two-bedroom townhome apartments and flats are fully equipped with all appliances, washer/dryers and a monitored alarm system. Gather with friends at the pool cabana area with bar, outdoor entertainment center, BBQ area, and wireless internet. Or, stay in shape at state-of-the-art fitness center or basketball court. We also offer a car-care center, extra storage and corporate apartments - integrating a small town connection with big city convenience. Come and see for yourself why Ludlam Point is considered the place to live in Miami! Though we have a variety of floor plans, there is limited availability. Call us today to set up a tour of your new home before they all disappear!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant, $50 per student applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $450 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Free unassigned parking.
Storage Details: 5'x10': $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ludlam Point Apartments have any available units?
Ludlam Point Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ludlam Point Apartments have?
Some of Ludlam Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ludlam Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ludlam Point Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! Move in by 7-31-2020 and receive $500 off first month's rent.
Is Ludlam Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ludlam Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ludlam Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ludlam Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Ludlam Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ludlam Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ludlam Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ludlam Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Ludlam Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ludlam Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ludlam Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ludlam Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ludlam Point Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ludlam Point Apartments has units with air conditioning.

