Amenities
Location is everything when you're busy enjoying life. Living at Ludlam Point Apartments means you are close to everything - UM (University of Miami), South Miami (South Beach), upscale Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and SOBE are just minutes away. Our pet friendly, one- and two-bedroom townhome apartments and flats are fully equipped with all appliances, washer/dryers and a monitored alarm system. Gather with friends at the pool cabana area with bar, outdoor entertainment center, BBQ area, and wireless internet. Or, stay in shape at state-of-the-art fitness center or basketball court. We also offer a car-care center, extra storage and corporate apartments - integrating a small town connection with big city convenience. Come and see for yourself why Ludlam Point is considered the place to live in Miami! Though we have a variety of floor plans, there is limited availability. Call us today to set up a tour of your new home before they all disappear!