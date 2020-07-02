Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court courtyard gym pool bbq/grill internet access parking bike storage car wash area dog park hot tub

Location is everything when you're busy enjoying life. Living at Ludlam Point Apartments means you are close to everything - UM (University of Miami), South Miami (South Beach), upscale Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and SOBE are just minutes away. Our pet friendly, one- and two-bedroom townhome apartments and flats are fully equipped with all appliances, washer/dryers and a monitored alarm system. Gather with friends at the pool cabana area with bar, outdoor entertainment center, BBQ area, and wireless internet. Or, stay in shape at state-of-the-art fitness center or basketball court. We also offer a car-care center, extra storage and corporate apartments - integrating a small town connection with big city convenience. Come and see for yourself why Ludlam Point is considered the place to live in Miami! Though we have a variety of floor plans, there is limited availability. Call us today to set up a tour of your new home before they all disappear!