1063 NW 87 Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Gated entrance with controlled access



Waterfall Jacuzzi & spa



Pool with personal cabanas & daybeds



Alfresco Summer Kitchen with barbecue grills



Outdoor Feast Table offers seating for fourteen or more



Demonstration kitchen & dining Area



Game room & Private movie theater



Conference room



Cyber Lounge with social coffee & tea bar



24 hour Fitness Studio with state-of-the art cardio equipment, dedicated Yoga & virtual spinning room and free weights & Circuit training machines



Private garages



Imported European cabinets with premium hardware & drawer pulls



Kashmir Quartz counter-tops



Sleek stainless steel Energy Star appliances



Custom, move-able prep island



Dramatic under cabinet lighting



Under mount sinks with Moen fixtures



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls



Designer custom framed mirror and Kashmir Quartz counter-tops



The Kohler Spa Soaking style bathtub in master bedrooms are sleek with an ergonomic design; the tub provides maximum soaking comfort, with built-in armrests and a contour back, gently sloping slides that perfectly fits the body's natural curve. The solid spa tub material has a high gloss finish that provides a smooth, shiny surface that resists stains, chips, and scratches making it easy to clean. Designed with a 16 ledge around the tub for all your luxury bathing products.



Designer Moen fixtures



Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, contemporary styled tiles throughout the living spaces;



Over-sized, private balconies or patios



Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence



Energy efficient windows & sliding glass doors



We use Eco Friendly Benjamin Moore Paints. The Green Promise® designation is Benjamin Moore's assurance that its environmentally friendly coatings meet and exceed the strictest industry standards, while also delivering the premium levels of performance you expect from Benjamin Moore.



Contemporary white ceiling fans



