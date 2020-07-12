/
fontainbleau east
448 Apartments for rent in Fontainbleau East, Fountainebleau, FL
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
$
34 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
40 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,841
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated November 27 at 10:23pm
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9440 Fontainebleau Blvd
9440 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location !! Location !! centrally location, large one bedroom, one bath, close to airport, international mall 7 dolphin mall, SOME REPAIRS ARE GOING TO BE DONE !!!!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8889 Fontainebleau Blvd 205IV
8889 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, Spacious, Unit in Fontainebleau ! - Property Id: 310805 Fontainebleau Lovely and Spacious Condo*2Bedrooms*2Bath* Large Balcony* Tiled Throughout * Laminate Floors in Bedrooms *Nice Equipped Kitchen*Storage area *Club House*Community Pool
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9193 Fontainebleau Blvd
9193 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2/1/2 bathrooms, 2 story condo townhouse style.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8821 W Flagler St
8821 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment on the 3rd floor in front of the elevator, title throughout with balcony. unit has beautiful kitchen cabinets, the laundry room is on site in the building.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9417 Fontainebleau Blvd
9417 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at Blue Fontaine condo!! First floor, fenced patio, washer & dryer in a unit , community with pool, tennis court, gated community, (1) parking space assigned and (1) visitor parking can by use, close to shopping
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9310 Fontainebleau Blvd
9310 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath unit. Tile floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets. Balcony facing garden and tennis court. Enjoy many amenities. Call for more details. Easy to show.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9240 Fontainebleau Blvd
9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
COMPLETELY PAINTED AMPLE 1B/1b UNIT AT PARKVIEW CONDO IN THE AREA OF FONTAINEBLEU BLVD; VERY AMPLE APARTMENT READY TO MOVE IN. ONLY ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT AS WELL AS $1,000 HOA DEPOSIT AND $100 DOLLARS APPLICATION FEE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8810 Fontainebleau Blvd
8810 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular 2/2 condo in the desirable gated community of San Marco Condo in Fontainebleau Blvd. Recently renovated with new Kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter top; New bathrooms sinks, faucets, toilet and shower doors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
8820 Fontainebleau Boulevard # 303 - 1
8820 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
968 sqft
Nice 2/2 in San Marcos in Miami. All tile floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Tenant is responsable for utilities. Sec. deposit includes: Security + last month. Call Jose for showings.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9678 Fontainebleau Blvd 307IV
9678 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LARGE condo in Fontainebleau - Property Id: 263735 RENT THIS LARGE 2/2 CONDO CLOSE TO THE MIAMI INTL AIRPORT,5 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN MIAMI/BRICKELL AVE AND 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM MIAMI BEACH.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8879 Fontainebleau Blvd 203IV
8879 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Unit in Excellent Community - Property Id: 263723 EXCELLENT MOVE-IN CONDITION, 2 BED 1.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET, LARGE BALCONY, THIS UNIT WILL RENT FAST. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
870 NW 87th Ave 110IV
870 Northwest 87th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1026 sqft
Amazing Located Unit In Fontainebleau - Property Id: 240194 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! FRESHLY PAINT APARTMENT, 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS ON THE HEARTH OF FONTAINEBLEAU, CONVENIENT LOCATION, NEAR TO MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, WALMART, MIAMI AIRPORT, DOLPHIN
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9445 Fontainebleau Blvd
9445 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Very nice condo in good conditions well kept- Gated Community. Close to shopping Centers, Highways, Airport. Unit has Laundry room inside.
