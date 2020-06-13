Apartment List
370 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.

Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 571 NW 107th Ave in Fountainebleau. View photos, descriptions and more!

Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN

1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.

Century Park
1 Unit Available
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 Unit Available
8220 NW 10th St Apt 8
8220 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Beautiful centrally located townhouse in a secure gated community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms and a fenced backyard, lots of space great for a big family.

1 Unit Available
7989 NW 8th St Apt 105
7989 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1260 sqft
Great townhouse centrally located featuring 3/ 2 bath and 1/2 half bath, laminated floors and small patio. Come to and enjoy this beautiful unit closed to all major highways, shopping centers and schools. Hurry up it wont last.

1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.

1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10257 NW 9th St Cir
10257 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Great unit in West Fontaine!, just painted and clean. 2/2 with balcony, washer and dryer inside, updated kitchen and bathroom This is gated community.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9447 Fontainebleau Blvd
9447 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Well Maintained & Spacious 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 1st floor in the Bleau Fontaine Community! Ceramic tile floors thru-out, full size washer/dryer, nice enclosed balcony.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9901 NW 9th St Cir
9901 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Split level townhouse with one bedroom on lower floor with bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Upstairs 2 bedroom with a bath. Great private courtyard to barbecue and entertainment. Close to all main highways and shopping centers.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9131 Fontainebleau Blvd
9131 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
Unique opportunity! Completely remodeled one story 3 bed 2 bath townhouse at Oakview. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Remodeled baths, impact windows & doors, tile floors & fresh paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
447 SW 78th Ct
447 Southwest 78th Court, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
New construction, unit takes the whole floor and has an independent entrance. Large shaded terrace. Duplex Style house. Unit for rent is the house on the top floor (house number 447), tax id in County Tax records but is not in iMap yet.

Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9193 Fontainebleau Blvd
9193 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2/1/2 bathrooms, 2 story condo townhouse style.

1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.

1 Unit Available
8530 NW 3rd Ln
8530 Northwest 3rd Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful and private 2 bd/2.
City Guide for Fountainebleau, FL

"Here I am in the place where I come let go / Miami the base and the sunset glow / Everyday like a Mardi Gras / Everybody party all day / No work all play, okay" - (Will Smith, "Miami")

Fountainebleau is a good choice if youre looking for a Miami suburb that won't break the bank. Notonlyare the prices right, but the town has good schools, businesses and restaurants. People choose Fountainebleau because its centrally located and offers easy access to Dolphin Mall, Mall of the Americas, International Malls, and even more big shopping options. Also, Fountainebleau is a great place to go if you speak Spanish, since over 90% of people here speak Spanish as their first language. Youll find a rich community of residents with huge populations of Nicaraguan, Cuban and Colombian residents. Some parts of Fountainebleau may feel more modest compared to the decadent areas of Miami, but if you like sunshine, warm water, and easy access to the amenities of one of the most exciting cities in the country, Fountainebleau might be a great option for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fountainebleau, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fountainebleau renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

