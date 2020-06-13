370 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL with balcony
Fountainebleau is a good choice if youre looking for a Miami suburb that won't break the bank. Notonlyare the prices right, but the town has good schools, businesses and restaurants. People choose Fountainebleau because its centrally located and offers easy access to Dolphin Mall, Mall of the Americas, International Malls, and even more big shopping options. Also, Fountainebleau is a great place to go if you speak Spanish, since over 90% of people here speak Spanish as their first language. Youll find a rich community of residents with huge populations of Nicaraguan, Cuban and Colombian residents. Some parts of Fountainebleau may feel more modest compared to the decadent areas of Miami, but if you like sunshine, warm water, and easy access to the amenities of one of the most exciting cities in the country, Fountainebleau might be a great option for you. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fountainebleau renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.