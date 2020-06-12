/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
305 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Century Park
1 Unit Available
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8220 NW 10th St Apt 8
8220 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Beautiful centrally located townhouse in a secure gated community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms and a fenced backyard, lots of space great for a big family.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7989 NW 8th St Apt 105
7989 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1260 sqft
Great townhouse centrally located featuring 3/ 2 bath and 1/2 half bath, laminated floors and small patio. Come to and enjoy this beautiful unit closed to all major highways, shopping centers and schools. Hurry up it wont last.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9901 NW 9th St Cir
9901 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Split level townhouse with one bedroom on lower floor with bath. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Upstairs 2 bedroom with a bath. Great private courtyard to barbecue and entertainment. Close to all main highways and shopping centers.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10340 NW 10th St
10340 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful House, Nice Community with security gate, good area school only to 10 minute to University FIU, master bedroom with private bathroom, dinning room, kitchen,family room, this house is very clear, club whit pool, tennis and child park,tenant
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9131 Fontainebleau Blvd
9131 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
Unique opportunity! Completely remodeled one story 3 bed 2 bath townhouse at Oakview. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Remodeled baths, impact windows & doors, tile floors & fresh paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
447 SW 78th Ct
447 Southwest 78th Court, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
New construction, unit takes the whole floor and has an independent entrance. Large shaded terrace. Duplex Style house. Unit for rent is the house on the top floor (house number 447), tax id in County Tax records but is not in iMap yet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10847 NW 7th St
10847 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful apartment 3 bed, 2 bath available for rent close to Doral and close to the Dolphin mall. Completely renovated and with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms, tile floor, balcony and 2 parking spot.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8340 NW 10th St
8340 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3-bedroom/2.5 bathroom Townhouse. Minutes to airport west business district, world class shopping and restaurants. This is not your typical cookie cutter townhouse. Expansive living and dining area overlooking a screened patio.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8425 NW 8th St
8425 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Centrally-located and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on the top floor. Unit has tile floors throughout, granite countertops and washer/dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
395 NW 86th Pl
395 Northwest 86th Place, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
DON'T MISS OUT on this BEST & TOTALLY REMODELED 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath 3 Story Townhouse in The Riviera at Coral Lakes, centrally located in Fountainebleau, just a few minutes from the Dolphin Expressway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8250 NW 10th St
8250 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Master Bedroom and bath, 2 regular bedrooms and an upstairs bath. Downstairs is a great open living/dining room combo, half bath and kitchen. Small private patio.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10300 NW 9th St Cir
10300 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Stunning 3/2 unit in Indian Lake Village.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9731 SW 4th St
9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8320 NW 10th St
8320 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Property will be available on May 1st 2020* Beautiful TownHouse 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Patio with Barbecue, two parking spots. Allow pets.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
520 NW 99th Pl
520 Northwest 99th Place, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Ready to move in Town home FULLY REMODELED in a great location. Freshly painted. Renovated kitchen with brand new Granite countertop.
1 of 17
Last updated April 6 at 11:05am
Century Park
1 Unit Available
8830 West Flagler Street
8830 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 03/24/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 37
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9179 Fontainebleau Blvd
9179 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
NICELY UPGRADED AND CENTRALLY LOCATED, 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE FEATURING A STUNNING CATHEDRAL CEILING, NEW FLOORING UPSTAIRS, A REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR THAT CAN BE USED AS ONE LARGE BEDROOM OR TWO SEPARATE
