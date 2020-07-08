/
379 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL with washer-dryer
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
Fontainbleau East
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.
8251 NW 8th St
8251 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
rental unit in a gated community 2 bedroomn2 bathroom on first floor with balcony garden view. Washer dryer in unit. Community offers a quiet pool area surrounded by lots of palms and green areas.
631 NW 82nd Ave
631 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Upgraded 2BR/2.5BA split level unit at Chateaubleau Villas! This freshly painted unit offers a spacious living area along with an open kitchen, granite counters, back-splash, pantry, and plenty of cabinetry.
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
8185 NW 7th St 205IV
8185 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Unit in Fontainebleau! - Property Id: 310803 FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, and spacious accommodating rooms with beautiful new laminate wood floors.
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
8220 NW 10th St Apt 8
8220 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Beautiful centrally located townhouse in a secure gated community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms and a fenced backyard, lots of space great for a big family.
Fontainebleau Park West
9761 NW 8th Ter
9761 NW 8th Ter, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor.
Fontainbleau East
9193 Fontainebleau Blvd
9193 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2/1/2 bathrooms, 2 story condo townhouse style.
7989 NW 8th St Apt 105
7989 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1260 sqft
Great townhouse centrally located featuring 3/ 2 bath and 1/2 half bath, laminated floors and small patio. Come to and enjoy this beautiful unit closed to all major highways, shopping centers and schools. Hurry up it wont last.
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.
8145 NW 7th St
8145 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH , CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, BALCONY, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.
Fontainbleau East
9417 Fontainebleau Blvd
9417 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at Blue Fontaine condo!! First floor, fenced patio, washer & dryer in a unit , community with pool, tennis court, gated community, (1) parking space assigned and (1) visitor parking can by use, close to shopping
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
Fontainebleau Park West
470 W Park Dr
470 West Park Drive, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
A MUST SEE!! COMPLETE STATE OF THE ART RENOVATION!! CUSTOM CABINETRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IMPECCABLE DESIGNER BATHROOM AND TILED PATIO MAKES THIS PROPERTY ONE OF A KIND!! NO PETS, ALL OFFERS INCLUDES, BACKGROUND CHECK, POLICE RECORD, CREDIT
510 NW 86th Pl
510 86th Place, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
This beautifully remodeled corner condo/townhome in the gated Coral Point community feels like new construction. Freshly painted, all new appliances with washer/dryer inside the unit. Balcony in the master bedroom. Move in ready for new tenants.
Fontainebleau Park West
9741 Fontainebleau Blvd
9741 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious and cozy apartment, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, entirely renovated, modern wood flooring throughout the unit, washer and dryer inside the apartment, enjoy gorgeous sunrise and sunset lake views from its large
8425 NW 8th St
8425 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
Centrally-located and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on the top floor. Unit has tile floors throughout, granite countertops and washer/dryer.
