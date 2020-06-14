/
1 bedroom apartments
165 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 Unit Available
8615 NW 5th Ter
8615 Northwest 5th Terrace, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
GREAT LOCATION, COZY CONDO 1 BED 1 BATH WITH WASHER & DRYER INSIDE. TILE FIRST FLOOR AND CARPET IN SECOND FLOOR . GATED COMMUNITY WITH 24 HOURS SECURITY, ENTRY KEY STICKER SYSTEM. COMMUNITY POOL.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
690 sqft
9360 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9688 Fontainebleau Blvd
9688 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
813 sqft
First floor unit in the desired Fontainebleau area. Close to Highways, shopping centers, restaurants and schools. Water included in rent. Only two persons may occupy a one bedroom unit as per association's rules.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9440 Fontainebleau Blvd
9440 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
676 sqft
Location !! Location !! centrally location, large one bedroom, one bath, close to airport, international mall 7 dolphin mall,
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9310 Fontainebleau Blvd
9310 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath unit. Tile floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets. Balcony facing garden and tennis court. Enjoy many amenities. Call for more details. Easy to show.
1 Unit Available
9380 W Flagler St
9380 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on second floor, in South winds Condominium. Centrally located. Near new shopping center. Security Patrol and Security Cameras. Ready to move in. Is on lock box.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
8821 W Flagler St
8821 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
612 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment on the 3rd floor in front of the elevator, title throughout with balcony. unit has beautiful kitchen cabinets, the laundry room is on site in the building.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9373 Fontainebleau Blvd
9373 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Here's your chance to rent this spacious two-story 1 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath condo with over 1200 square feet. Featuring an Updated Kitchen, Large living area, and 1/2 bath downstairs. Master bedroom with ensuite and Washer/dryer upstairs.
1 Unit Available
8405 NW 8th St
8405 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on the first floor. Large master bedroom, all tile floors, screened balcony. Community with security guard at the gate, tennis courts, pool, clubhouse. Great location next to 836 highway and near airport.
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
Results within 1 mile of Fountainebleau
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
804 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.
Flagami
1 Unit Available
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.
1 Unit Available
295 Northwest 72nd Avenue
295 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
95 Northwest 72nd Avenue Apt ##303, Miami, FL 33126 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1845 sw 82nd ct.
1845 Southwest 82nd Court, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
efficiency/apartment - Property Id: 211382 efficiency/apartment attached to a private residence. the unit has a separate bedroom with lock. small living room and kitchen. full bath. there are two a/c wall units.
Results within 5 miles of Fountainebleau
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
904 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
$
Riviera
42 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
828 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
