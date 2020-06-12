/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
209 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Fontainbleau East
26 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9735 Fountainebleau
9735 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1 sqft
Very well maintenance apartment, so centricall, a lot of shopping centers near by, a lot of restaurants around, very good schools district , very friendly environment, a cross from Doral area a lot of source of jobs around and very good
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10257 NW 9th St Cir
10257 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Great unit in West Fontaine!, just painted and clean. 2/2 with balcony, washer and dryer inside, updated kitchen and bathroom This is gated community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9447 Fontainebleau Blvd
9447 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Well Maintained & Spacious 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 1st floor in the Bleau Fontaine Community! Ceramic tile floors thru-out, full size washer/dryer, nice enclosed balcony.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
914 sqft
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
8336 Northwest 10th Street
8336 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1090 sqft
8336 Northwest 10th Street Apt #4H, Miami, FL 33126 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/16/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10227 NW 9th St Circle 507-3IV
10227 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Centrally Located Secured Unit - Property Id: 286646 SPECTACULAR 2 BED/2 BATH UNIT IN FOUNTAIN BLEU AREA. REMODELED KITCHEN, GATED COMMUNITY, 24 HOURS SECURITY. GREAT SCHOOL AREA. ENJOY COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8540 NW 6 LN
8540 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
GREAT LOCATION. 2 BED/2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY REMODELED, RECENTLY PAINTED. CLOSE TO ALL EXPRESSWAYS. GATED COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY POOL, SECURITY PATROL, EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9703 NW 4th Ln
9703 Northwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath in Fountainebleu. Located in a gated community with vigilant Security guards. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces. The complex has 2 tennis courts, 2 pools and a playground for kids.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8585 NW 6th Ln
8585 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Just plain beautiful. Property has been completely remodeled. Great rental unit in a prime and central location.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8027 NW 8th St
8027 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully-remodeled 2-story, 2 beds/1.5 baths at Las Villas De Fontainebleau. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Centrally-located in highly sought-after Fontainebleau neighborhood near all major expressways. Lots of visitor parking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
510 NW 86th Pl
510 86th Place, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This beautifully remodeled corner condo/townhome in the gated Coral Point community feels like new construction. Freshly painted, all new appliances with washer/dryer inside the unit. Balcony in the master bedroom. Move in ready for new tenants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
925 NW 82nd Ave
925 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well maintained condo 2Beds 2 Baths at Mystic Place. First floor entry, no stairs, spacious living and dining room, washer & dryer inside the unit. Great private patio area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8075 NW 7th St
8075 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment in Fontainbleau area. Centrally located, 826 and 836 just 2 blocks away. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and supermarkets. Within walking distance to Mall of the Americas.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8185 NW 7th St
8185 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
EXCELLENT LOCATION unit at FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space and spacious accommodating rooms. New A/C & water heater, new Bath shower. All unit have Tile & wood floor. W&D Hook Up inside.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
250 W Park Dr
250 West Park Drive, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Centrally located, spacious 2/1 on second floor. This move in ready condo has been freshly painted and renovated. Minutes to major highways, shopping, restaurants, places of worship and public transportation. Low Monthly Maintenance.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
675 NW 85th Ct
675 Northwest 85th Court, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Spectacular townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen, granite countertops, microwave, new appliances (cooktop, refrigerator and garbage disposal), freshly painted, washer and dryer inside the unit, ceramic floor, short distance from The
Similar Pages
Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountainebleau 3 BedroomsFountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Garage
Fountainebleau Apartments with GymFountainebleau Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountainebleau Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountainebleau Apartments with ParkingFountainebleau Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL