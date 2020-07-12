Apartment List
/
FL
/
fountainebleau
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:33 PM

336 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fountainebleau apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
631 NW 82nd Ave
631 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Upgraded 2BR/2.5BA split level unit at Chateaubleau Villas! This freshly painted unit offers a spacious living area along with an open kitchen, granite counters, back-splash, pantry, and plenty of cabinetry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8220 NW 10th St Apt 8
8220 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Beautiful centrally located townhouse in a secure gated community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms and a fenced backyard, lots of space great for a big family.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9761 NW 8th Ter
9761 NW 8th Ter, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9193 Fontainebleau Blvd
9193 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2/1/2 bathrooms, 2 story condo townhouse style.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7989 NW 8th St Apt 105
7989 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1260 sqft
Great townhouse centrally located featuring 3/ 2 bath and 1/2 half bath, laminated floors and small patio. Come to and enjoy this beautiful unit closed to all major highways, shopping centers and schools. Hurry up it wont last.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
8821 W Flagler St
8821 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment on the 3rd floor in front of the elevator, title throughout with balcony. unit has beautiful kitchen cabinets, the laundry room is on site in the building.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9417 Fontainebleau Blvd
9417 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at Blue Fontaine condo!! First floor, fenced patio, washer & dryer in a unit , community with pool, tennis court, gated community, (1) parking space assigned and (1) visitor parking can by use, close to shopping

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11153 NW 7th St
11153 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FIU, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AND MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. QUIET COMMUNITY. PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. TENNIS COURT. EASY TO SHOW!!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI, near to FIU, Dolphin Mall, Doral, and major Highways.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9703 NW 4th Ln
9703 Northwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath in Fountainebleu. Located in a gated community with vigilant Security guards. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces. The complex has 2 tennis courts, 2 pools and a playground for kids.
City Guide for Fountainebleau, FL

"Here I am in the place where I come let go / Miami the base and the sunset glow / Everyday like a Mardi Gras / Everybody party all day / No work all play, okay" - (Will Smith, "Miami")

Fountainebleau is a good choice if youre looking for a Miami suburb that won't break the bank. Notonlyare the prices right, but the town has good schools, businesses and restaurants. People choose Fountainebleau because its centrally located and offers easy access to Dolphin Mall, Mall of the Americas, International Malls, and even more big shopping options. Also, Fountainebleau is a great place to go if you speak Spanish, since over 90% of people here speak Spanish as their first language. Youll find a rich community of residents with huge populations of Nicaraguan, Cuban and Colombian residents. Some parts of Fountainebleau may feel more modest compared to the decadent areas of Miami, but if you like sunshine, warm water, and easy access to the amenities of one of the most exciting cities in the country, Fountainebleau might be a great option for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fountainebleau, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fountainebleau apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountainebleau 3 BedroomsFountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Garage
Fountainebleau Apartments with GymFountainebleau Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountainebleau Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountainebleau Apartments with ParkingFountainebleau Apartments with PoolFountainebleau Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountainebleau Cheap PlacesFountainebleau Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountainebleau Furnished ApartmentsFountainebleau Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Park West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College