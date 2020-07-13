/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
143 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8220 NW 10th St Apt 8
8220 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Beautiful centrally located townhouse in a secure gated community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms and a fenced backyard, lots of space great for a big family.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9731 SW 4th St
9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8320 NW 10th St
8320 Northwest 10th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Property will be available on May 1st 2020* Beautiful TownHouse 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Patio with Barbecue, two parking spots. Allow pets.
Results within 1 mile of Fountainebleau
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1236 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11160 SW 2nd St
11160 Southwest 2nd Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in duplex in Sweetwater. Close to shopping centers. Unit with very private patio in the back. Pets under 20 pounds accepted with refundable $450 deposit. NO HOA, QUICK APPROVAL.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets
1 of 17
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33126 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed. This property is a Duplex.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flagami
6840 NW 7th St
6840 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
730 sqft
Apartment 1 Bedroom Move in 48H in MIami 33126 - Property Id: 316481 5 mins to the International Miami Airport, 5 to Coral Gables, and 10 to Downtown Miami/Brickell. The apartment is unfurnished, no carpet, big washer & dryer inside the unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6740 NW 7th St
6740 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1030 sqft
Apartment 2 Bedroom Move in 48H in MIami 33126 - Property Id: 316485 5 mins to the International Miami Airport, 5 to Coral Gables, and 10 to Downtown Miami/Brickell. The apartment is unfurnished, no carpet, big washer & dryer inside the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Fountainebleau
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Similar Pages
Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountainebleau 3 BedroomsFountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Garage
Fountainebleau Apartments with GymFountainebleau Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountainebleau Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountainebleau Apartments with ParkingFountainebleau Apartments with PoolFountainebleau Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL