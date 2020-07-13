/
apartments with pool
364 Apartments for rent in Fountainebleau, FL with pool
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
2 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9367 Fontainebleau Blvd # 210
9367 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!! This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 Unit Available
8251 NW 8th St
8251 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
rental unit in a gated community 2 bedroomn2 bathroom on first floor with balcony garden view. Washer dryer in unit. Community offers a quiet pool area surrounded by lots of palms and green areas.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9440 Fontainebleau Blvd
9440 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location !! Location !! centrally location, large one bedroom, one bath, close to airport, international mall 7 dolphin mall, SOME REPAIRS ARE GOING TO BE DONE !!!!
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9357 Fontainebleau Blvd # D124
9357 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1137 sqft
Beautiful renovated spacious apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Come and see this amazing unit featuring brand new tiles and kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. This gorgeous unit is moving ready.Hurry up, it wont last.
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 Unit Available
8185 NW 7th St 205IV
8185 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great Unit in Fontainebleau! - Property Id: 310803 FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, and spacious accommodating rooms with beautiful new laminate wood floors.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
8889 Fontainebleau Blvd 205IV
8889 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, Spacious, Unit in Fontainebleau ! - Property Id: 310805 Fontainebleau Lovely and Spacious Condo*2Bedrooms*2Bath* Large Balcony* Tiled Throughout * Laminate Floors in Bedrooms *Nice Equipped Kitchen*Storage area *Club House*Community Pool
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9761 NW 8th Ter
9761 NW 8th Ter, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
1 Unit Available
8145 NW 7th St
8145 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH , CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, BALCONY, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
8821 W Flagler St
8821 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 apartment on the 3rd floor in front of the elevator, title throughout with balcony. unit has beautiful kitchen cabinets, the laundry room is on site in the building.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9417 Fontainebleau Blvd
9417 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at Blue Fontaine condo!! First floor, fenced patio, washer & dryer in a unit , community with pool, tennis court, gated community, (1) parking space assigned and (1) visitor parking can by use, close to shopping
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9741 Fontainebleau Blvd
9741 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious and cozy apartment, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, entirely renovated, modern wood flooring throughout the unit, washer and dryer inside the apartment, enjoy gorgeous sunrise and sunset lake views from its large
1 Unit Available
8530 NW 3rd Ln
8530 Northwest 3rd Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful and private 2 bd/2.
1 Unit Available
8425 NW 8th St
8425 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
Centrally-located and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on the top floor. Unit has tile floors throughout, granite countertops and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9240 Fontainebleau Blvd
9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
COMPLETELY PAINTED AMPLE 1B/1b UNIT AT PARKVIEW CONDO IN THE AREA OF FONTAINEBLEU BLVD; VERY AMPLE APARTMENT READY TO MOVE IN. ONLY ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT AS WELL AS $1,000 HOA DEPOSIT AND $100 DOLLARS APPLICATION FEE.
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.
