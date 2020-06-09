All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
New River Yacht Club
New River Yacht Club

400 SW 1st Ave · (954) 866-2638
Location

400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Tarpon River

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0807 · Avail. now

$1,891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 1607 · Avail. now

$1,986

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,011

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0803 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,452

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$2,622

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from New River Yacht Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
yoga
Ideally located in downtown Ft. Lauderdale's vibrant riverfront, life at the residences of New River Yacht Club will place you enviably at the center of it all. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the attractions of downtown, Las Olas and the New River within immediate reach. Stroll down the moonlit riverwalk, join friends for dinner on Las Olas Blvd. or for drinks downstairs at Yolo. Catch a show at The Broward Center or The Performing Arts, walk in the park, do a little shopping, peruse the latest exhibit at the Museum of Art, jump on a water taxis or soak in the sun by our spectacular pool and entertainment area. What you'll find inside your apartment is equally spectacular. Hand your keys to the 24-hour valet who will park your car. Step into your cool, ultra-modern lobby with sleek and subtle nautically-inspired details. Say hello to your Concierge before heading up to your apartment oasis in the sky.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $150/applicant
Deposit: $750 approved credit
Move-in Fees: $375
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 375.00
restrictions: *see management
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $150/month. Valet Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does New River Yacht Club have any available units?
New River Yacht Club has 24 units available starting at $1,891 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does New River Yacht Club have?
Some of New River Yacht Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is New River Yacht Club currently offering any rent specials?
New River Yacht Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is New River Yacht Club pet-friendly?
Yes, New River Yacht Club is pet friendly.
Does New River Yacht Club offer parking?
Yes, New River Yacht Club offers parking.
Does New River Yacht Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, New River Yacht Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does New River Yacht Club have a pool?
Yes, New River Yacht Club has a pool.
Does New River Yacht Club have accessible units?
Yes, New River Yacht Club has accessible units.
Does New River Yacht Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, New River Yacht Club has units with dishwashers.
