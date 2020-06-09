Amenities
Ideally located in downtown Ft. Lauderdale's vibrant riverfront, life at the residences of New River Yacht Club will place you enviably at the center of it all. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the attractions of downtown, Las Olas and the New River within immediate reach. Stroll down the moonlit riverwalk, join friends for dinner on Las Olas Blvd. or for drinks downstairs at Yolo. Catch a show at The Broward Center or The Performing Arts, walk in the park, do a little shopping, peruse the latest exhibit at the Museum of Art, jump on a water taxis or soak in the sun by our spectacular pool and entertainment area. What you'll find inside your apartment is equally spectacular. Hand your keys to the 24-hour valet who will park your car. Step into your cool, ultra-modern lobby with sleek and subtle nautically-inspired details. Say hello to your Concierge before heading up to your apartment oasis in the sky.