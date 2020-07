Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite hot tub sauna accessible elevator 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Amaray Las Olas by Windsor is a skyward apartment community with the finest of Fort Lauderdale living. A place to slow down and take in the surroundings, people come here to celebrate a life well earned. We offer studios and one, two or three-bedroom apartments with 26 unique designs.Our apartment homes come in many shapes and sizes uniquely suited to your lifestyle. From our studios to our three-bedroom/three-bathroom layouts, each apartment home is thoughtfully designed with an effortless flow between entertainment kitchens and outdoor spaces. Living rooms are great rooms and closets are walk-ins. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow light to flood in and showcase the best views around—with Las Olas below, the ocean beyond, and Miami’s skyline in the distance.