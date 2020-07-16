All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

917 SW 19th St

917 Southwest 19th Street · (954) 384-0067
Location

917 Southwest 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
River Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate remodeled & spacious single family 3 BR 2 BATH HOME. Very large third bedroom has standalone closets and separate entrance making it suitable for use as an office if desired. Bright open floor plan with recently updated real hardwood floors throughout. Large master bedroom has large walk-in closet and entrance to bathroom. Newly updated second bathroom. Updated Kitchen. French Doors. Private Fenced Yard with screened-in porch. Central AC. Wired for cable throughout. HIGHLY DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD EAST OF I95, MINUTES FROM LAS OLAS, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE,17TH ST CAUSEWAY AND THE BEACH. EASY ACCESS TO I95, I595 AND 10 MINUTES TO FT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT. Lawn and exterior professionally aintained by landlord. Small Pet Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 SW 19th St have any available units?
917 SW 19th St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 SW 19th St have?
Some of 917 SW 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 SW 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
917 SW 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 SW 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 SW 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 917 SW 19th St offer parking?
No, 917 SW 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 917 SW 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 SW 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 SW 19th St have a pool?
No, 917 SW 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 917 SW 19th St have accessible units?
No, 917 SW 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 917 SW 19th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 SW 19th St has units with dishwashers.
