917 SW 19th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate remodeled & spacious single family 3 BR 2 BATH HOME. Very large third bedroom has standalone closets and separate entrance making it suitable for use as an office if desired. Bright open floor plan with recently updated real hardwood floors throughout. Large master bedroom has large walk-in closet and entrance to bathroom. Newly updated second bathroom. Updated Kitchen. French Doors. Private Fenced Yard with screened-in porch. Central AC. Wired for cable throughout. HIGHLY DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD EAST OF I95, MINUTES FROM LAS OLAS, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE,17TH ST CAUSEWAY AND THE BEACH. EASY ACCESS TO I95, I595 AND 10 MINUTES TO FT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT. Lawn and exterior professionally aintained by landlord. Small Pet Welcome.