Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You want to live in the exclusive area of Fort Lauderdale we have this spacious modern and super comfortable house with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and extra, 1 half bathroom for visitors. .

Approval in 24 hours, with marble floors, each room has a private bathroom, large terrace, a super garage for two cars, plus two extra cars, large kitchen with luxury finishes, central air conditioning, 10 minutes from the beach.