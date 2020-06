Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SUPERB INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS UPDATED FULLY FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM /1 BATH STUDIO CONDO. This unit is available for the season at $1,800 per month or annually at $1,500 per month. Walk or ride to your bike to the beach or just sit on your patio and watch the boats go by. Walk to the Galleria Mall and dining spots galore! Amazing location!