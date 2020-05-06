835 NE 15th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction recently renovated gym tennis court

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bbq/grill media room new construction tennis court

Updated 1/1 in Victoria Park with shared patio for entertaining, grilling, or relaxing. Water, sewer & trash included + free laundry on site. Walk or bike to Las Olas, Holiday Park, & FTL Beach. Take advantage of abundant dining, shopping and entertainment options including, events & shows at War Memorial Auditorium, Parker Playhouse, the historic Gateway Theatre are all within walking distance. Holiday park offers recreational sports including a world-class tennis facility, exercise equipment, and a summer concert series, all right around the corner. Don’t miss it!