All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 835 NE 15th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
835 NE 15th Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:55 PM

835 NE 15th Ave

835 Northeast 15th Avenue · (954) 242-2326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Victoria Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

835 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
tennis court
Updated 1/1 in Victoria Park with shared patio for entertaining, grilling, or relaxing. Water, sewer & trash included + free laundry on site. Walk or bike to Las Olas, Holiday Park, & FTL Beach. Take advantage of abundant dining, shopping and entertainment options including, events & shows at War Memorial Auditorium, Parker Playhouse, the historic Gateway Theatre are all within walking distance. Holiday park offers recreational sports including a world-class tennis facility, exercise equipment, and a summer concert series, all right around the corner. Don’t miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 NE 15th Ave have any available units?
835 NE 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 NE 15th Ave have?
Some of 835 NE 15th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 NE 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
835 NE 15th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 NE 15th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 835 NE 15th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 835 NE 15th Ave offer parking?
No, 835 NE 15th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 835 NE 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 NE 15th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 NE 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 835 NE 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 835 NE 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 835 NE 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 835 NE 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 NE 15th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 835 NE 15th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity