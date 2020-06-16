All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

815 NE 4th St

815 Northeast 4th Street · (954) 681-3737
Location

815 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Downtown Private Pool Home with Large Paved Patio Near Everything!
This magnificent 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home in the heart of Fort Lauderdale invites you to lounge in the sun in your own private pool and is centrally located near many of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in South Florida. Lounge by the Salt-Water pool, relax on a hammock or enjoy the spectacular view under the large, ventilated patio in the private yard that is also equipped with an audio system. Easily get around town by walking, electric scooter or ride sharing/taxi services. Rent includes all weekly pool and lawn service. Note: +13% tax for any stay under 6 months. Brand new furniture. High Speed Internet/Cable. Keurig brewer. Barbecue Grill. Queen sized sofa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 NE 4th St have any available units?
815 NE 4th St has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 NE 4th St have?
Some of 815 NE 4th St's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 NE 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
815 NE 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 NE 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 815 NE 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 815 NE 4th St offer parking?
No, 815 NE 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 815 NE 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 NE 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 NE 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 815 NE 4th St has a pool.
Does 815 NE 4th St have accessible units?
No, 815 NE 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 NE 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 NE 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
