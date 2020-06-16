815 NE 4th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access new construction

Downtown Private Pool Home with Large Paved Patio Near Everything!

This magnificent 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home in the heart of Fort Lauderdale invites you to lounge in the sun in your own private pool and is centrally located near many of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in South Florida. Lounge by the Salt-Water pool, relax on a hammock or enjoy the spectacular view under the large, ventilated patio in the private yard that is also equipped with an audio system. Easily get around town by walking, electric scooter or ride sharing/taxi services. Rent includes all weekly pool and lawn service. Note: +13% tax for any stay under 6 months. Brand new furniture. High Speed Internet/Cable. Keurig brewer. Barbecue Grill. Queen sized sofa.