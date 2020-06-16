814 SW 2nd Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely turnkey, designer furnished 1/1 in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale. Boutique building, very private. Unit features large kitchen with new appliances and fixtures as well as linens, all dish ware, utensils and large closets in both kitchen and bedroom for storage. The unit comes with 1 reserved parking space and washer/dryer onsite. Common areas are also equipped with a full complement of surveillance cameras with 24/7 video recording for added security. Other shared amenities include large fenced backyard with BBQ grille and plenty of seating on wooden deck. Minutes from Las Olas, Riverfront, hospitals, highways, beaches, shops and restaurants. Owner may consider shorter term lease. Virtual tours available upon request.