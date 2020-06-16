All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

814 SW 2nd Ct

814 Middle Street · (954) 817-1001
Location

814 Middle Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Completely turnkey, designer furnished 1/1 in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale. Boutique building, very private. Unit features large kitchen with new appliances and fixtures as well as linens, all dish ware, utensils and large closets in both kitchen and bedroom for storage. The unit comes with 1 reserved parking space and washer/dryer onsite. Common areas are also equipped with a full complement of surveillance cameras with 24/7 video recording for added security. Other shared amenities include large fenced backyard with BBQ grille and plenty of seating on wooden deck. Minutes from Las Olas, Riverfront, hospitals, highways, beaches, shops and restaurants. Owner may consider shorter term lease. Virtual tours available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 SW 2nd Ct have any available units?
814 SW 2nd Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 SW 2nd Ct have?
Some of 814 SW 2nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 SW 2nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
814 SW 2nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 SW 2nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 814 SW 2nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 814 SW 2nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 814 SW 2nd Ct does offer parking.
Does 814 SW 2nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 SW 2nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 SW 2nd Ct have a pool?
No, 814 SW 2nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 814 SW 2nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 814 SW 2nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 814 SW 2nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 SW 2nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
