729 SW 4 Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly cable included recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities cable included range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Don't miss this opportunity! Best rentals on the market right now! Term of Lease: 2-6 months, which ever works best for your clients. Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet and Cable Included with Rent. Tenant Pays Electric! Fully Renovated this year! Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of Sailboat Bend. Unit to be rented fully equipped furniture, towels, sheets, kitchenware, pots, etc.First month & 2 security deposits required. Pets allowed with pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Laundry on site. Fast approval process.