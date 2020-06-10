All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
729 SW 4 Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:35 AM

729 SW 4 Court

729 Coontie Ct · (954) 732-4058
Location

729 Coontie Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
cable included
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Don't miss this opportunity! Best rentals on the market right now! Term of Lease: 2-6 months, which ever works best for your clients. Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet and Cable Included with Rent. Tenant Pays Electric! Fully Renovated this year! Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of natural light. Located in the heart of Sailboat Bend. Unit to be rented fully equipped furniture, towels, sheets, kitchenware, pots, etc.First month & 2 security deposits required. Pets allowed with pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Laundry on site. Fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 SW 4 Court have any available units?
729 SW 4 Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 SW 4 Court have?
Some of 729 SW 4 Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 SW 4 Court currently offering any rent specials?
729 SW 4 Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 SW 4 Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 SW 4 Court is pet friendly.
Does 729 SW 4 Court offer parking?
No, 729 SW 4 Court does not offer parking.
Does 729 SW 4 Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 SW 4 Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 SW 4 Court have a pool?
No, 729 SW 4 Court does not have a pool.
Does 729 SW 4 Court have accessible units?
No, 729 SW 4 Court does not have accessible units.
Does 729 SW 4 Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 SW 4 Court does not have units with dishwashers.
