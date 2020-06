Amenities

10 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH !! ENJOY THIS AIRY BRIGHT SPACIOUS LIVING ,PLENTY OF SUNLIGHT , Tiled throughout. Very clean and furnished just bring sheets and toothbrush. Screened in Terrace. 750 credit score required by association. 1mile drive away from LAS OLAS , restaurants and shopping. 1 Parking spot in front of Building NO commercial trucks/ RVs . Peaceful area , Great for Beach lovers ! no pets