716 Southwest 4th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Apartment #4 is ready for viewing - come check it out with our virus free self-serve showing system. Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM to 8PM. Click the "Request Showing" button from within the ad or call our office (954-800-4196) for more information about the self-serve showing system.



The apartment is a first floor, corner unit with a private patio and side yard - perfect for pets! The apartment is fully tiled and rent includes water, sewer, and trash removal services. Window blinds are included, and each apartment comes with one assigned parking space. A coin-operated laundry facility is on-site for your convenience.



The location in Sailboat Bend is great - it is a very short walk to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and all the bars and restaurants in downtown Himmarshee Village. You are close to Broward Boulevard, and have easy access to both I-95 to the west and Federal Highway to the east.



Pets are welcome here - we impose a limit of 2 pets per household, a weight limit of 65 lbs, and we have dog breed restrictions in place for the safety of our residents and our neighbors. There is a 1-time pet fee (per pet) that is additional and due at lease signing.



Costs/Fees:

$80 non-refundable application fee per person over the age of 18. Limit of 2 people in a 1-bedroom apartment. Minimum move in cost = 2 months rent (first full month + 1 month of security); Maximum move in cost - 4 months rent (first full month + 3 months of security). Note that we do NOT collect the last month's rent in advance. 12 month leases. Background screening is required.



Concord Property Management, LLC

https://www.rentconcordfl.com/ft-lauderdale-homes-for-rent

954-800-4196

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.