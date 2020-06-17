708 Solar Isle Dr

Amenities

BRAND NEW SEAWALL & DOCK W/ POWER & WATER. UNFURNISHED. Great opportunity to rent on Las Olas! Home has 100' of water frontage, will accommodate up to a 90' boat and is just minutes to the Intracoastal and ocean. 3 bedroom/3 bath split floor plan, single-story home in the sought after Riviera Isle Community. Large backyard with pool and open patio, desirable rear eastern exposure facing canal, great for entertaining! Walking distance to the beach, exquisite dining, shops and art galleries. Available immediately!