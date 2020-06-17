All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

708 Solar Isle Dr

708 Solar Isle Drive · (954) 522-2803
Location

708 Solar Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Riviera Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
BRAND NEW SEAWALL & DOCK W/ POWER & WATER. UNFURNISHED. Great opportunity to rent on Las Olas! Home has 100' of water frontage, will accommodate up to a 90' boat and is just minutes to the Intracoastal and ocean. 3 bedroom/3 bath split floor plan, single-story home in the sought after Riviera Isle Community. Large backyard with pool and open patio, desirable rear eastern exposure facing canal, great for entertaining! Walking distance to the beach, exquisite dining, shops and art galleries. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Solar Isle Dr have any available units?
708 Solar Isle Dr has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 708 Solar Isle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 Solar Isle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Solar Isle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 708 Solar Isle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 708 Solar Isle Dr offer parking?
No, 708 Solar Isle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 708 Solar Isle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Solar Isle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Solar Isle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 708 Solar Isle Dr has a pool.
Does 708 Solar Isle Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 Solar Isle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Solar Isle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Solar Isle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Solar Isle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Solar Isle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
