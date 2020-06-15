649 Isle Of Palms Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Can be rented annually! HIGH SEASON FOR $9,000/WEEK, $15,000.00/MONTH. BOATERS PARADISE! 100ft of waterfront Ocean Access ready to be rented!!! Step into this fully furnished, updated Florida Home in the Heart of Las Olas Isles! Perfect for entertainment: vast Pool, Spa, outdoor shower & Summer kitchen with a built in grill, ceilings fans, and Large outdoor dining area. Walk in to see a beautiful, home-style family room, and beautiful gourmet kitchen with private dining area. 2 Car Garage, 3 large bedrooms, two with Vast Balconies! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen and a private dining area for guests. Leave Isle of Palm, and either make a left to walk to all Las Olas Shops, Restaurants, and up to date wonderful events, or make a right for a quick walk to the beach!!! Steps from all!