All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 649 Isle Of Palms Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
649 Isle Of Palms Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

649 Isle Of Palms Dr

649 Isle of Palms Drive · (954) 870-4080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

649 Isle of Palms Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Can be rented annually! HIGH SEASON FOR $9,000/WEEK, $15,000.00/MONTH. BOATERS PARADISE! 100ft of waterfront Ocean Access ready to be rented!!! Step into this fully furnished, updated Florida Home in the Heart of Las Olas Isles! Perfect for entertainment: vast Pool, Spa, outdoor shower & Summer kitchen with a built in grill, ceilings fans, and Large outdoor dining area. Walk in to see a beautiful, home-style family room, and beautiful gourmet kitchen with private dining area. 2 Car Garage, 3 large bedrooms, two with Vast Balconies! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen and a private dining area for guests. Leave Isle of Palm, and either make a left to walk to all Las Olas Shops, Restaurants, and up to date wonderful events, or make a right for a quick walk to the beach!!! Steps from all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr have any available units?
649 Isle Of Palms Dr has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr have?
Some of 649 Isle Of Palms Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Isle Of Palms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
649 Isle Of Palms Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Isle Of Palms Dr pet-friendly?
No, 649 Isle Of Palms Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr offer parking?
Yes, 649 Isle Of Palms Dr does offer parking.
Does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Isle Of Palms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr have a pool?
Yes, 649 Isle Of Palms Dr has a pool.
Does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr have accessible units?
No, 649 Isle Of Palms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Isle Of Palms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Isle Of Palms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 649 Isle Of Palms Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity