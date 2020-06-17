Amenities

6311 Northwest 34th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 1108374D9 Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home.! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an abundance of natural lighting. The spacious kitchen features sleek countertops, coordinating appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. You'll love the gorgeous pool in the backyard. Pool fee $95.00 monthly, $250.00 pet fee each, $35.00 monthly pet rent up to three pets in a home. Apply online today! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580650 ]