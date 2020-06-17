All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
6311 Northwest 34th Avenue

6311 Northwest 34th Avenue · (954) 314-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6311 Northwest 34th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Palm Aire Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
6311 Northwest 34th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 1108374D9 Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home.! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an abundance of natural lighting. The spacious kitchen features sleek countertops, coordinating appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. You'll love the gorgeous pool in the backyard. Pool fee $95.00 monthly, $250.00 pet fee each, $35.00 monthly pet rent up to three pets in a home. Apply online today! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580650 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue have any available units?
6311 Northwest 34th Avenue has a unit available for $2,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Northwest 34th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue has a pool.
Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Northwest 34th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
