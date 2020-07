Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Renovated floor to ceiling, 2 bed/1 bath in Victoria Park! 1,000 square feet! Spacious & bright, new kitchen w/ granite counters, white shaker cabinets, subway tile, and stainless appliances. All new tile floors. Large living area that can be used as living/dining. Renovated bathroom with new tub and tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. On-site FREE laundry.