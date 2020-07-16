All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

617 NE 14th Ave

617 Northeast 14th Avenue · (786) 355-7504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Brand new modern and private townhouse beautifully designed and ready to move in. Bright and spacious layout. Features 2957 Sqft of sophisticated living. Amazing open roof terrace (1,133 Sqft) for entertainment and barbecue area. This contemporary 2 story, 3 bedroom + den and 4 bathroom residence, offers an open concept design featuring 12' ceilings, custom made closets with lots of space and kitchen with quartz countertops. Lots of light and fun spaces for enjoyment. Exclusively located in the heart of Victoria park, within walking distance to vibrant dinning, shopping, and nightlife. Las Olas and the beach are few minutes away. Contact listing agent Jessika Contreras for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 NE 14th Ave have any available units?
617 NE 14th Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 NE 14th Ave have?
Some of 617 NE 14th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 NE 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
617 NE 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 NE 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 617 NE 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 617 NE 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 617 NE 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 617 NE 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 NE 14th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 NE 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 617 NE 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 617 NE 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 617 NE 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 617 NE 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 NE 14th Ave has units with dishwashers.
