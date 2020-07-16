617 NE 14th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Brand new modern and private townhouse beautifully designed and ready to move in. Bright and spacious layout. Features 2957 Sqft of sophisticated living. Amazing open roof terrace (1,133 Sqft) for entertainment and barbecue area. This contemporary 2 story, 3 bedroom + den and 4 bathroom residence, offers an open concept design featuring 12' ceilings, custom made closets with lots of space and kitchen with quartz countertops. Lots of light and fun spaces for enjoyment. Exclusively located in the heart of Victoria park, within walking distance to vibrant dinning, shopping, and nightlife. Las Olas and the beach are few minutes away. Contact listing agent Jessika Contreras for showings.