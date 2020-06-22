610 W Las Olas.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room valet service

Exceptional 1 Bedroom 1 bath apartment with amazing South facing views of the River,Sailboat Bend, Aventura and Miami. Internet and cable TV included. Gorgeous mahogany wide plank flooring throughout the apartment except for the bathroom. Bathroom has double sinks. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment. Beautiful ceiling fans in living room and bedroom and unique dining room fixture. Built ins in bedroom closet. Newer A/C and dishwasher. Extremely comfortable balcony with calming views of the boats traveling down the river and sparkling views of the pool. Granite counter tops and Italian cabinetry in the kitchen, world class gym and full service salon and spa. Theater, Business center club room and Valet parking.