Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
610 W Las Olas
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

610 W Las Olas

610 West Las Olas Boulevard · (954) 295-2973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1211N · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
Exceptional 1 Bedroom 1 bath apartment with amazing South facing views of the River,Sailboat Bend, Aventura and Miami. Internet and cable TV included. Gorgeous mahogany wide plank flooring throughout the apartment except for the bathroom. Bathroom has double sinks. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment. Beautiful ceiling fans in living room and bedroom and unique dining room fixture. Built ins in bedroom closet. Newer A/C and dishwasher. Extremely comfortable balcony with calming views of the boats traveling down the river and sparkling views of the pool. Granite counter tops and Italian cabinetry in the kitchen, world class gym and full service salon and spa. Theater, Business center club room and Valet parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 610 W Las Olas have any available units?
610 W Las Olas has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 W Las Olas have?
Some of 610 W Las Olas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 W Las Olas currently offering any rent specials?
610 W Las Olas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 W Las Olas pet-friendly?
No, 610 W Las Olas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 610 W Las Olas offer parking?
Yes, 610 W Las Olas does offer parking.
Does 610 W Las Olas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 W Las Olas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 W Las Olas have a pool?
Yes, 610 W Las Olas has a pool.
Does 610 W Las Olas have accessible units?
No, 610 W Las Olas does not have accessible units.
Does 610 W Las Olas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 W Las Olas has units with dishwashers.

