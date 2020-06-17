All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:03 AM

61 Isle Of Venice Dr

61 Isle of Venice Drive · (954) 399-2314
Location

61 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$6,870

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Waterfront corner unit w/2 car garage & 50ft dock in your backyard. Located minutes away from the beach, trendy shops & restaurants on Las Olas Blvd. A short boat ride to the ocean, no fix bridges. Relax on your rooftop, your large balconies or in the garden enjoying the water views. The open floor plan kitchen w/ island is perfect for entertaining, wine cooler, spice rack & double convection oven. The private elevator servicing floors 1 through 4. The master has a large balcony with waterview, his and hers built in closets, a Roman tub and shower stall. There is a 1bed/1bath on the first floor w/ French doors that open to the garden. Washer & dryer on 1st & 3rd floor. On the 4th floor there is a den/office which can also be used as a home theater great for family movie nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr have any available units?
61 Isle Of Venice Dr has a unit available for $6,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr have?
Some of 61 Isle Of Venice Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Isle Of Venice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
61 Isle Of Venice Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Isle Of Venice Dr pet-friendly?
No, 61 Isle Of Venice Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr offer parking?
Yes, 61 Isle Of Venice Dr does offer parking.
Does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Isle Of Venice Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr have a pool?
No, 61 Isle Of Venice Dr does not have a pool.
Does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr have accessible units?
No, 61 Isle Of Venice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Isle Of Venice Dr has units with dishwashers.
