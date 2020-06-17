61 Isle Of Venice Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

Stunning Waterfront corner unit w/2 car garage & 50ft dock in your backyard. Located minutes away from the beach, trendy shops & restaurants on Las Olas Blvd. A short boat ride to the ocean, no fix bridges. Relax on your rooftop, your large balconies or in the garden enjoying the water views. The open floor plan kitchen w/ island is perfect for entertaining, wine cooler, spice rack & double convection oven. The private elevator servicing floors 1 through 4. The master has a large balcony with waterview, his and hers built in closets, a Roman tub and shower stall. There is a 1bed/1bath on the first floor w/ French doors that open to the garden. Washer & dryer on 1st & 3rd floor. On the 4th floor there is a den/office which can also be used as a home theater great for family movie nights.