Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:18 AM

607 NE 2nd ave

607 Northeast 2nd Avenue · (954) 610-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-607 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
24 hour approval, no association, First and last gets you in. Very unique newer construction townhouse coming available. This is the only unit that has a terrace! Pet friendly, Rapid approval, no HOA and a low deposit! Want to live in the most trendy thriving neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale? Welcome to ID Flagler luxury townhome rentals. Located in the downtown core of Fort Lauderdale, the most sought after, artsy, sexy and upcoming area in all of Broward County! ID Flagler Village townhomes are at maximum capacity and here is your chance to rent the only one! Completely walkable just steps away from the cool “F.A.T. Village”, MASS District, Las Olas and Himmarshe. You can even walk to the new Brightline train station, sandwich shops, parks. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 NE 2nd ave have any available units?
607 NE 2nd ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 NE 2nd ave have?
Some of 607 NE 2nd ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 NE 2nd ave currently offering any rent specials?
607 NE 2nd ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 NE 2nd ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 NE 2nd ave is pet friendly.
Does 607 NE 2nd ave offer parking?
Yes, 607 NE 2nd ave does offer parking.
Does 607 NE 2nd ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 NE 2nd ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 NE 2nd ave have a pool?
No, 607 NE 2nd ave does not have a pool.
Does 607 NE 2nd ave have accessible units?
No, 607 NE 2nd ave does not have accessible units.
Does 607 NE 2nd ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 NE 2nd ave has units with dishwashers.
