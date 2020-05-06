605 NE 15th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FURNISHED HOME. Vacant ! Short Term Rental.

This Beautiful home built in 2016, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with private heated pool in the heart of the Victoria Park neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. This newer constructed home will lure you in with its high ceilings, high end appliances, gorgeous full kitchen, spa-like bathrooms, and inviting pool.

Located in the beautiful Victoria Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, within walking distance to the trendy Las Olas Blvd and a short drive to the Fort Lauderdale Beach. The Victoria Park neighborhood is a serene tropical paradise in a central location to Fort Lauderdale's best attractions.

Rent per week $2200 and month $6800