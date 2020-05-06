All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

605 NE 15th Ave

605 Northeast 15th Avenue · (305) 218-9214
Location

605 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FURNISHED HOME. Vacant ! Short Term Rental.
This Beautiful home built in 2016, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with private heated pool in the heart of the Victoria Park neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. This newer constructed home will lure you in with its high ceilings, high end appliances, gorgeous full kitchen, spa-like bathrooms, and inviting pool.
Located in the beautiful Victoria Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, within walking distance to the trendy Las Olas Blvd and a short drive to the Fort Lauderdale Beach. The Victoria Park neighborhood is a serene tropical paradise in a central location to Fort Lauderdale's best attractions.
Rent per week $2200 and month $6800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 NE 15th Ave have any available units?
605 NE 15th Ave has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 NE 15th Ave have?
Some of 605 NE 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 NE 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
605 NE 15th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 NE 15th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 605 NE 15th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 605 NE 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 605 NE 15th Ave does offer parking.
Does 605 NE 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 NE 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 NE 15th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 605 NE 15th Ave has a pool.
Does 605 NE 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 605 NE 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 605 NE 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 NE 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
