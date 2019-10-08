All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 5430 NE 17th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
5430 NE 17th Terr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 1:32 AM

5430 NE 17th Terr

5430 Northeast 17th Terrace · (754) 214-2149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5430 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
Coral Ridge Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Seasonal Rental, 2 night minimum, available weekly & monthly as well. Nightly, weekly & monthly rates vary. Call owner/agent for current pricing.
Come relax & vacation in this beautiful private resort like sanctuary, over 2,700 sq ft corner lot. 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, 2 miles from Lauderdale By the Sea beach. Fully furnished with a sparkling pool, lounge chairs, grill & private patio. Brand new floors, & kitchen. Close to restaurants, shopping, live music & a quick bike ride to the sand. Sleeps 6 people. King & queen bed plus a queen pull out sofa in the living room. Only 2 units on the property with very private pool area.
Vacationing in Fort Lauderdale... this is the place to be for privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 NE 17th Terr have any available units?
5430 NE 17th Terr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 NE 17th Terr have?
Some of 5430 NE 17th Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 NE 17th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
5430 NE 17th Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 NE 17th Terr pet-friendly?
No, 5430 NE 17th Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 5430 NE 17th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 5430 NE 17th Terr does offer parking.
Does 5430 NE 17th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 NE 17th Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 NE 17th Terr have a pool?
Yes, 5430 NE 17th Terr has a pool.
Does 5430 NE 17th Terr have accessible units?
No, 5430 NE 17th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 NE 17th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5430 NE 17th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5430 NE 17th Terr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity