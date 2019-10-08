5430 NE 17th Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Seasonal Rental, 2 night minimum, available weekly & monthly as well. Nightly, weekly & monthly rates vary. Call owner/agent for current pricing.

Come relax & vacation in this beautiful private resort like sanctuary, over 2,700 sq ft corner lot. 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, 2 miles from Lauderdale By the Sea beach. Fully furnished with a sparkling pool, lounge chairs, grill & private patio. Brand new floors, & kitchen. Close to restaurants, shopping, live music & a quick bike ride to the sand. Sleeps 6 people. King & queen bed plus a queen pull out sofa in the living room. Only 2 units on the property with very private pool area.

Vacationing in Fort Lauderdale... this is the place to be for privacy!