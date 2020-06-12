All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

535 SW 18th Ave

535 Southwest 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 Southwest 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxury Living without the Price Tag. High 11ft Ceilings with Hi Hat Lighting Throughout, Gourmet Eat In Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space, 3 spacious bedrooms with loft area & 2.5 baths, Custom California Closets, Hurricane Impact Glass and Doors, Water, ADT Home Security, Ring Doorbell, and WiFi Cameras Included, New Large Capacity Washer & Dryer, Fenced Yard and Patio, 2 Car Garage Plus One Additional Space, Excellent Gated Community Near Downtown Fort Lauderdale with Easy Access to I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 SW 18th Ave have any available units?
535 SW 18th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 SW 18th Ave have?
Some of 535 SW 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 SW 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
535 SW 18th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 SW 18th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 535 SW 18th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 535 SW 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 535 SW 18th Ave does offer parking.
Does 535 SW 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 SW 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 SW 18th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 535 SW 18th Ave has a pool.
Does 535 SW 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 535 SW 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 535 SW 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 SW 18th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
