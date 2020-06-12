535 SW 18th Ave

Amenities
Luxury Living without the Price Tag. High 11ft Ceilings with Hi Hat Lighting Throughout, Gourmet Eat In Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space, 3 spacious bedrooms with loft area & 2.5 baths, Custom California Closets, Hurricane Impact Glass and Doors, Water, ADT Home Security, Ring Doorbell, and WiFi Cameras Included, New Large Capacity Washer & Dryer, Fenced Yard and Patio, 2 Car Garage Plus One Additional Space, Excellent Gated Community Near Downtown Fort Lauderdale with Easy Access to I95.