524 NE 16th Ct

Welcome to this slice of paradise. This zen-like fully furnished home, which is 1 block from Wilton Drive, offers mid-century features such as polished terrazzo floors, a double hung bedroom door, large kitchen with stainless appliances, laundry room, backyard shed, hurricane impact windows and doors, covered deck patio, beautiful travertine pavers that guide you through a backyard tropical paradise surrounded by a gorgeous salt water pool. This house boasts an outdoor shower and bathroom so you can fully enjoy the South Florida lifestyle. You are sure to fall in love with this special one-of-a-kind historical property. Built by a General in the army who used the home as a retreat for people from around the world to come and relax!