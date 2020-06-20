All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
524 NE 16th Ct
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:59 AM

524 NE 16th Ct

524 NE 16th Ct · (954) 608-6022
Location

524 NE 16th Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Middle River Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome to this slice of paradise. This zen-like fully furnished home, which is 1 block from Wilton Drive, offers mid-century features such as polished terrazzo floors, a double hung bedroom door, large kitchen with stainless appliances, laundry room, backyard shed, hurricane impact windows and doors, covered deck patio, beautiful travertine pavers that guide you through a backyard tropical paradise surrounded by a gorgeous salt water pool. This house boasts an outdoor shower and bathroom so you can fully enjoy the South Florida lifestyle. You are sure to fall in love with this special one-of-a-kind historical property. Built by a General in the army who used the home as a retreat for people from around the world to come and relax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 NE 16th Ct have any available units?
524 NE 16th Ct has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 NE 16th Ct have?
Some of 524 NE 16th Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 NE 16th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
524 NE 16th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 NE 16th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 524 NE 16th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 524 NE 16th Ct offer parking?
No, 524 NE 16th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 524 NE 16th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 NE 16th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 NE 16th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 524 NE 16th Ct has a pool.
Does 524 NE 16th Ct have accessible units?
No, 524 NE 16th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 524 NE 16th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 NE 16th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
