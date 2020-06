5200 NW 31st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE-CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. ONE PET ALLOWED, UNDER 40LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED - $250 NON REFUNDABLE FEE APPLIES. ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PROCESS TAKES 2-3 WEEKS AND REQUIRES TO HAVE A MINIMUM OF 600 CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL APPLICANTS TO BE APPROVED. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS TWO MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN (MIGHT BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650).