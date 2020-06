Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

ONLY UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR ! !Life is a beach at 500 HENDRICKS CONDO AND MARINA!!Live here & enjoy a short walk to shops & dining on Las Olas. In a few minutes you can be at the beach or at the airport.This is a small,quite complex with only 5 units. The dock is currently for sitting and enjoying the beautiful view . Kayak & canoes ok. Docks will be in by spring 2018 500 per mo 50 ft slips .Units are 100% newly remodeled amazing price for this location.