4 E Las Olas Blvd

Amenities
2 Months Free! - Life on The Riverwalk! - Property Id: 291720
Studio - 2 Months Free! - Life on The Riverwalk!
Surrounded by the cultural and artistic activities of downtown FTL and easily accessed via The Riverwalk right outside your door!
Rent: $1,724
Square Feet: 588
Deposit: Waived (Based on Credit)
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Fwl
TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!
- No Realtor Inquiries -
Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291720
Property Id 291720
(RLNE5824612)