Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4 E Las Olas Blvd

4 East Las Olas Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1724 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Months Free! - Life on The Riverwalk! - Property Id: 291720

Studio - 2 Months Free! - Life on The Riverwalk!

Surrounded by the cultural and artistic activities of downtown FTL and easily accessed via The Riverwalk right outside your door!
Rent: $1,724
Square Feet: 588
Deposit: Waived (Based on Credit)
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Fwl

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291720
Property Id 291720

(RLNE5824612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd have any available units?
4 E Las Olas Blvd has a unit available for $1,724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 4 E Las Olas Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4 E Las Olas Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 E Las Olas Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 E Las Olas Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4 E Las Olas Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 E Las Olas Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd have a pool?
No, 4 E Las Olas Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4 E Las Olas Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 E Las Olas Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 E Las Olas Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 E Las Olas Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
