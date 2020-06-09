All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Location

3400 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
You will be blown away with this spectacular fully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the sky. Offering million dollar views of the Atlantic ocean, this unit is first class all the way. The condo comes fully furnished with brand new furnishings that still have the tags on. Equipped with 3 flat screen TV’s, Newer central air conditioning, impact windows, washer & dryer in unit, split bedroom plan, assigned parking, cable and internet is included. Enjoy your private balcony overlooking the pool and ocean. You will be the first to live in this luxurious condo so don’t wait. Southpoint offers 24 hour security, tennis court, 4 gyms along with an in ground pool adjacent to the ocean. Under 10 min to the Galleria Mall, 5 miles to Las Olas and a short drive to the Fort Lauderdale Int Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr have any available units?
3400 Galt Ocean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3400 Galt Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Galt Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Galt Ocean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Galt Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Galt Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Galt Ocean Dr offers parking.
Does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Galt Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Galt Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3400 Galt Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Galt Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Galt Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
