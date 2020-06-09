3400 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

You will be blown away with this spectacular fully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the sky. Offering million dollar views of the Atlantic ocean, this unit is first class all the way. The condo comes fully furnished with brand new furnishings that still have the tags on. Equipped with 3 flat screen TV’s, Newer central air conditioning, impact windows, washer & dryer in unit, split bedroom plan, assigned parking, cable and internet is included. Enjoy your private balcony overlooking the pool and ocean. You will be the first to live in this luxurious condo so don’t wait. Southpoint offers 24 hour security, tennis court, 4 gyms along with an in ground pool adjacent to the ocean. Under 10 min to the Galleria Mall, 5 miles to Las Olas and a short drive to the Fort Lauderdale Int Airport.