3330 NW 67th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

This beautiful updated 3/2 single home has a open floor plan. It is located in very much desired Fort Lauderdale uptown business district. Lovely Kitchen, updated bathrooms with tile through out the house. Washing machine is brand new. Brand new roof in 2017, hurricane resistant front door. Shutters in place for sliders in back. It is an entertainment house for family and friends. No association. Single family home. Very spacious move in ready. Credit score needs to be above 700. No pets or if any, small dogs.. No smokers.Vacant available June 4, 2020.