Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:06 AM

3330 NW 67th Street

3330 Northwest 67th Street · (561) 306-6593
Location

3330 Northwest 67th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Palm Aire Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful updated 3/2 single home has a open floor plan. It is located in very much desired Fort Lauderdale uptown business district. Lovely Kitchen, updated bathrooms with tile through out the house. Washing machine is brand new. Brand new roof in 2017, hurricane resistant front door. Shutters in place for sliders in back. It is an entertainment house for family and friends. No association. Single family home. Very spacious move in ready. Credit score needs to be above 700. No pets or if any, small dogs.. No smokers.Vacant available June 4, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 NW 67th Street have any available units?
3330 NW 67th Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 NW 67th Street have?
Some of 3330 NW 67th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 NW 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3330 NW 67th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 NW 67th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 NW 67th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3330 NW 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3330 NW 67th Street does offer parking.
Does 3330 NW 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 NW 67th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 NW 67th Street have a pool?
No, 3330 NW 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3330 NW 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 3330 NW 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 NW 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 NW 67th Street has units with dishwashers.
