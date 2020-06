Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Location Location Location! Beautiful Fort Lauderdale beach house just a few steps from the ocean! Enjoy the pleasures of a private pool, full size washer/dryer and modern furnishings. This tropical oasis is perfect to kick back and relax and walk to fantastic entertainment and nightlife. Available long or short term, inquire for short term rates.