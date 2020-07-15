3250 NE 28th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Fabulous Beach condo in renovated boutique building. Unit features 10 ft ceilings, Euro style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, beautiful new walk in shower. Modern furnishings, Ceramic "wood plank" floors throughout, hurricane impact windows and doors. King size master with walk in closet , double in 2nd bedroom. unit is situated next to lovely pool area, heated pool, BBQ, and fitness center, sundeck with beach views. Great location: easy walk to beach, restaurants, and shopping.