Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:33 AM

3250 NE 28th St

3250 Northeast 28th Street · (954) 368-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3250 Northeast 28th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Fabulous Beach condo in renovated boutique building. Unit features 10 ft ceilings, Euro style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, beautiful new walk in shower. Modern furnishings, Ceramic "wood plank" floors throughout, hurricane impact windows and doors. King size master with walk in closet , double in 2nd bedroom. unit is situated next to lovely pool area, heated pool, BBQ, and fitness center, sundeck with beach views. Great location: easy walk to beach, restaurants, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 NE 28th St have any available units?
3250 NE 28th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 NE 28th St have?
Some of 3250 NE 28th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 NE 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3250 NE 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 NE 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 3250 NE 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3250 NE 28th St offer parking?
No, 3250 NE 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 3250 NE 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 NE 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 NE 28th St have a pool?
Yes, 3250 NE 28th St has a pool.
Does 3250 NE 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3250 NE 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 NE 28th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 NE 28th St has units with dishwashers.
