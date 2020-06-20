All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 3239 SW 16th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
3239 SW 16th Ter
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

3239 SW 16th Ter

3239 Southwest 16th Terrace · (954) 650-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3239 Southwest 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhouse in the heart of Fort Lauderdale! This hidden Gem features: 1 car garage, Hurricane impact windows, Brand New A/C, Brand New washer/dryer, updated kitchen w/marble counters, SS appliances & wood cabinets, crown molding throughout, laminate floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms, custom built-out closet systems in each room, master bath boasts separate tub/shower & His/Her sinks, tons of storage space and small patio overlooks gorgeous tree-lined park with walking trails. Minutes to airport, beaches and Las Olas with boutique shops & fine dining. See attachments. Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 SW 16th Ter have any available units?
3239 SW 16th Ter has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 SW 16th Ter have?
Some of 3239 SW 16th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 SW 16th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3239 SW 16th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 SW 16th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3239 SW 16th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3239 SW 16th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3239 SW 16th Ter does offer parking.
Does 3239 SW 16th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 SW 16th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 SW 16th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3239 SW 16th Ter has a pool.
Does 3239 SW 16th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3239 SW 16th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 SW 16th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 SW 16th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3239 SW 16th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity