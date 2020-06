Amenities

parking microwave accessible internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking internet access

Beautiful 400 sq ft efficiency in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Stylishly furnished with mid century modern furniture. Separate kitchen, large walk in shower & bathroom. Large enough to sleep 2 extra guests. Secluded & private tucked away in the back yard of the main house. Rent includes all utilities (water, electric & internet). Could be short term or long term. 1 parking spot available. Ready to move in immediately! Call for showings.



**ALSO POSSIBLE TO RENT UNFURNISHED**