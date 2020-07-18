All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

321 SW 17th St

321 Southwest 17th Street · (954) 361-8900
Location

321 Southwest 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Croissant Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 SW 17th St · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Fort Lauderdale - Find your peace in this classic, mid-century home with living comforts of a modern home, including Hurricane impact doors and windows! After a long day, sit on the back deck and enjoy your own slice of tropical paradise with flowering plants, trees, and the birds and wildlife they attract. This beautiful 2 bedroom + separate, built-in, large office, and 2 bath home is conveniently located only 3 miles from Fort Lauderdale beach and minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas, FLL airport, and I-95. Well-behaved, indoor pets welcome. 2 off-street parking spaces. No HOA fees. No smoking permitted.
Very impressive property.
Check out a video at:
https://keyrenterfortlauderdale.com/
Call Today 954-361-8900
Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification. 1st, Last & Security
Non-refundable pet fee

(RLNE5906778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 SW 17th St have any available units?
321 SW 17th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 SW 17th St have?
Some of 321 SW 17th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 SW 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
321 SW 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 SW 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 SW 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 321 SW 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 321 SW 17th St offers parking.
Does 321 SW 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 SW 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 SW 17th St have a pool?
No, 321 SW 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 321 SW 17th St have accessible units?
No, 321 SW 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 SW 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 SW 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
