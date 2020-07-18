321 SW 17th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Fort Lauderdale - Find your peace in this classic, mid-century home with living comforts of a modern home, including Hurricane impact doors and windows! After a long day, sit on the back deck and enjoy your own slice of tropical paradise with flowering plants, trees, and the birds and wildlife they attract. This beautiful 2 bedroom + separate, built-in, large office, and 2 bath home is conveniently located only 3 miles from Fort Lauderdale beach and minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale, Las Olas, FLL airport, and I-95. Well-behaved, indoor pets welcome. 2 off-street parking spaces. No HOA fees. No smoking permitted.

Very impressive property.

Check out a video at:

https://keyrenterfortlauderdale.com/

Call Today 954-361-8900

Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification. 1st, Last & Security

Non-refundable pet fee



(RLNE5906778)