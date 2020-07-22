3101 Bayshore Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Penthouse 2402 at the luxurious world renowned W hotel and residence in Fort Lauderdale Beach. This beautiful fully furnished two bedroom two bathroom open split floor plan offers gorgeous beach, intracoastal and city views. Other features of this residence includes top of the lines appliances, washer and dryer in unit, recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms, etc. Enjoy the W Residences world-renowned 5-Star amenities including a full-service away spa and state-of-the-art fitness center, 24 hour concierge, valet parking, coffee bar, lounge, boutique shops, multiple award-winning restaurants by Stephen Starr including Steak 954, 2 heated pools and more.