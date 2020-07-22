All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 3101 Bayshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
3101 Bayshore Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

3101 Bayshore Drive

3101 Bayshore Drive · (561) 317-2710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3101 Bayshore Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2402 · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Welcome to Penthouse 2402 at the luxurious world renowned W hotel and residence in Fort Lauderdale Beach. This beautiful fully furnished two bedroom two bathroom open split floor plan offers gorgeous beach, intracoastal and city views. Other features of this residence includes top of the lines appliances, washer and dryer in unit, recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms, etc. Enjoy the W Residences world-renowned 5-Star amenities including a full-service away spa and state-of-the-art fitness center, 24 hour concierge, valet parking, coffee bar, lounge, boutique shops, multiple award-winning restaurants by Stephen Starr including Steak 954, 2 heated pools and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
3101 Bayshore Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 3101 Bayshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Bayshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3101 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Bayshore Drive offers parking.
Does 3101 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Bayshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Bayshore Drive has a pool.
Does 3101 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3101 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Bayshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3101 Bayshore Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity