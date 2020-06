3054 NE 49th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

SEASONAL - STUNNING 2 STORY WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE. OPEN KITCHEN THAT FEATURES QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEELE NEW APPLIANCES, 2 BEDROOMS WITH COMPLETE REMODELED BATHROOMS, 3RD FLOOR LOFT WITH TOILET AND SINK, COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM OR OFFICE.ENJOY THE PATIO WITH STATE OF THE ART BBQ, COMFORTABLE LOUNGE CHAIRS AND AMAZING VIEWS OF THE CANAL AND COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, AVAILABLE FURNISHED FROM APRIL 20TH, 2020 UNTIL NOVEMBER 30TH, 2020.. WALK TO KALUZ AND DOWNTOWN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA WITH ITS RESTAURANTS, ICE CREAM SHOPS AND AMAZING BEACH.