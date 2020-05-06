3051 NE 47th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.

Open kitchen features granite counter tops & new appliances . Elegantly furnished to enjoy the amazing water views.(optional unfurnished) Impact windows. Spacious Master Bedroom in suite w/ walking closet. Remodeled Master Bath and toilette. Additional closets & pantry room. Freshly painted & ready to move into a Boater's dreamed paradise ! Bedroom set can be removed .

Community pool , barbecue and dock available. Building welcome all ages.

Location Location! Walking distance to Beach, Intracoastal, Restaurants, Golf & Shopping.