Fort Lauderdale, FL
3051 NE 47th Ct
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:13 AM

3051 NE 47th Ct

3051 Northeast 47th Court · (954) 551-8199
Location

3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,790

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.
Open kitchen features granite counter tops & new appliances . Elegantly furnished to enjoy the amazing water views.(optional unfurnished) Impact windows. Spacious Master Bedroom in suite w/ walking closet. Remodeled Master Bath and toilette. Additional closets & pantry room. Freshly painted & ready to move into a Boater's dreamed paradise ! Bedroom set can be removed .
Community pool , barbecue and dock available. Building welcome all ages.
Location Location! Walking distance to Beach, Intracoastal, Restaurants, Golf & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 NE 47th Ct have any available units?
3051 NE 47th Ct has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 NE 47th Ct have?
Some of 3051 NE 47th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 NE 47th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3051 NE 47th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 NE 47th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3051 NE 47th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3051 NE 47th Ct offer parking?
No, 3051 NE 47th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3051 NE 47th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 NE 47th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 NE 47th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3051 NE 47th Ct has a pool.
Does 3051 NE 47th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3051 NE 47th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 NE 47th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3051 NE 47th Ct has units with dishwashers.
