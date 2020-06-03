3020 NE 32nd Ave

Amenities
Totally renovated largest one bedroom at the Tides with top line flooring, beautiful new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Watch the boat parade from the large balcony w/amazing Intracoastal view. Located just 3 blocks from Ft. Lauderdale's most quiet beach and across from the finest waterfront dining in Fort Lauderdale--Shooters, Maestro & Flip Flops. Fully furnished. Washer/dryer in unit. Full package of resort style amenities: heated pool, deck, hot tub, tennis court, huge fitness center, club room. 24 hour security. Garage parking. The Tides is a pet friendly building (25lbs max) including a separate pet elevator. The building has just been wired with the finest fiber optics system from ATT and cable & internet are included.