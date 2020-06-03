All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:32 AM

3020 NE 32nd Ave

3020 Northeast 32nd Avenue · (954) 647-8800
Location

3020 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Totally renovated largest one bedroom at the Tides with top line flooring, beautiful new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Watch the boat parade from the large balcony w/amazing Intracoastal view. Located just 3 blocks from Ft. Lauderdale's most quiet beach and across from the finest waterfront dining in Fort Lauderdale--Shooters, Maestro & Flip Flops. Fully furnished. Washer/dryer in unit. Full package of resort style amenities: heated pool, deck, hot tub, tennis court, huge fitness center, club room. 24 hour security. Garage parking. The Tides is a pet friendly building (25lbs max) including a separate pet elevator. The building has just been wired with the finest fiber optics system from ATT and cable & internet are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 NE 32nd Ave have any available units?
3020 NE 32nd Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 NE 32nd Ave have?
Some of 3020 NE 32nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 NE 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3020 NE 32nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 NE 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 NE 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3020 NE 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3020 NE 32nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 3020 NE 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 NE 32nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 NE 32nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3020 NE 32nd Ave has a pool.
Does 3020 NE 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3020 NE 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 NE 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 NE 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
