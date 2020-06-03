3020 NE 32nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Totally renovated largest one bedroom at the Tides with top line flooring, beautiful new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Watch the boat parade from the large balcony w/amazing Intracoastal view. Located just 3 blocks from Ft. Lauderdale's most quiet beach and across from the finest waterfront dining in Fort Lauderdale--Shooters, Maestro & Flip Flops. Fully furnished. Washer/dryer in unit. Full package of resort style amenities: heated pool, deck, hot tub, tennis court, huge fitness center, club room. 24 hour security. Garage parking. The Tides is a pet friendly building (25lbs max) including a separate pet elevator. The building has just been wired with the finest fiber optics system from ATT and cable & internet are included.