All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 301 E Broward Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
301 E Broward Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

301 E Broward Blvd

301 East Broward Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Flagler Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2065 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom - 6 Weeks Free! - New Luxury Building! - Property Id: 292857

1 Bedroom - 6 Weeks Free! - New Luxury Building!

Premier luxury high-rise in Las Olas - coffee, dinner for two, evening drinks, entertainment, retail therapy and outdoor recreation is all within walking distance!
Rent: $2,065
Square Feet: 684
Deposit: $750
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Llo

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292857
Property Id 292857

(RLNE5827860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E Broward Blvd have any available units?
301 E Broward Blvd has a unit available for $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 301 E Broward Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
301 E Broward Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E Broward Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 E Broward Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 301 E Broward Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 301 E Broward Blvd does offer parking.
Does 301 E Broward Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E Broward Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E Broward Blvd have a pool?
No, 301 E Broward Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 301 E Broward Blvd have accessible units?
No, 301 E Broward Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E Broward Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E Broward Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 E Broward Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 E Broward Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 E Broward Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity